CHITRADURGA Deputy Commissioner S. Ramya directed district officials to complete all necessary arrangements to celebrate the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri in a simple yet meaningful manner on October 2. Presiding over a planning review meeting held at her official office hall on Friday, she outlined detailed guidelines for government bodies. The Deputy Commissioner explained that because the election Model Code of Conduct remains active for the Karnataka South-East Graduates' Constituency, the official commemoration will strictly avoid fanfare. The central program will take place at 10:30 AM inside the Deputy Commissioner's conference hall, where officers will offer floral tributes before the portraits of both revered national leaders. Attendance is compulsory for all district department heads. Similar observances will be carried out across all public administration offices, schools, and degree colleges throughout the district. Specific cultural responsibilities were assigned to various departments during the meeting. The City Municipal Council will coordinate portrait decorations, while the Department of Kannada and Culture will lead recitations of the state anthem, Naadageethe, alongside devotional hymns beloved by Mahatma Gandhi. In addition, the Department of Education will organize an inclusive inter-faith prayer with students, and the Information and Public Relations wing will coordinate special commemorative lectures detailing the immense sacrifices made by both stalwarts. Officials confirmed that prizes for the district-level 'Bapuji' essay competition across school and college divisions will be awarded during the morning function. District Information Officer M. Junjanna noted that winning entries have already advanced to the state level. Senior officers, including Additional Deputy Commissioner B.T. Kumaraswamy and Assistant Director Dr. B.M. Gurunath, attended the review session.