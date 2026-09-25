CH NEWS, KOLAR Doddavallabhi Lakshmanagowda, president of the LG Foundation and a dedicated local social worker, officially performed the groundbreaking ceremony to install a high-mast light in Kadagattur village. The entire development project is fully funded by the foundation. Speaking to the gathered crowd, Lakshmanagowda said lighting a lamp at any event represents genuine development. He emphasized that people must change their mindset and avoid using dirty politics for selfish gains. True village progress happens only when everyone stands together in complete harmony. He explained that social service and public life are linked, offering to serve as a reliable bridge between citizens and government welfare schemes. Supporting these efforts, JDS leader CMR Srinath commended Lakshmanagowda for spending personal money to help the local community. Srinath noted that national development depends strictly on uplifting rural areas first. He also raised urgent concerns about the severe drought facing the district. Due to scarce rainfall and frequent power cuts, farmers are suffering huge losses. He demanded that authorities immediately establish fodder banks and provide uninterrupted electricity for agricultural work. Speakers affirmed that electoral defeats will never stop them from standing beside rural families during hard times. Several community leaders, town panchayat members, and local villagers attended the lively gathering to express their sincere gratitude.