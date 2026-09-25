Malingaraya Pujar CH NEWS The ambitious Vidya Vikas Yojana to supply free footwear to government school pupils has completely broken down across the taluk. A clear failure exists at the Government Higher Primary School in Haripura, Shirahatti. Although the previous academic session concluded months ago and Dussehra holidays are fast approaching, eligible children have still not received the footwear promised for last year. This delay has triggered widespread fury among local parents. Administrative paralysis began when former headmaster H.M. Jalihal was transferred elsewhere in June. Department regulations require departing heads to transfer school responsibilities, financial accounts, and institutional files immediately to a successor. Jalihal, however, failed to return to hand over charge. Consequently, daily school administration has frozen. Current staff and Cluster Resource Persons remain helpless, while bank accounts stay inaccessible, preventing authorities from releasing funds to distribute the footwear. Most students at Haripura are children of impoverished agricultural laborers who cannot afford basic footwear. Left without support, vulnerable children walk to classes barefoot or in torn slippers beneath the blazing sun. Distressed parents question why innocent children must suffer due to bureaucratic arrogance and official disputes. The footwear crisis extends far beyond Haripura across Gadag district. Recent deliveries sparked outrage regarding substandard materials, prompting the Karnataka Upa Lokayukta to initiate a suo motu inquiry. Furthermore, schools across the region received completely incorrect shoe sizes, rendering them unusable. Aggrieved parents argue that grand government advertisements mean nothing when children walk barefoot on hot gravel roads. They demand that education department officers leave their desk offices and inspect rural school grounds directly. Frustrated community members insist that the Block Education Officer intervene immediately, penalize the negligent former headmaster for violating service rules, and ensure every child receives properly fitted shoes before the upcoming festive holidays commence. "Action will be taken in this regard and shoes will be distributed to the children in the next two days. Shivaraj Simikere, Field Education Officer- Shirahatti"