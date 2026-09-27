CH NEWS BIDAR As part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls-2026, Bidar district received 20,156 applications under Forms 6, 7 and 8 between August 24 and September 22. Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Shilpa Sharma said the draft electoral rolls were published on August 24, with October 1, 2026, as the qualifying date. The Election Commission provides Form 6 for new voter registration, Form 7 for deletion or objection and Form 8 for corrections and other updates. Of the applications received in Bidar, 11,297 were under Form 6, 2,384 under Form 7 and 6,475 under Form 8. Basavakalyan received 1,681 Form 6, 42 Form 7 and 861 Form 8 applications. Humnabad recorded 2,030, eight and 1,180 applications respectively. Bidar South received 1,479 Form 6, 15 Form 7 and 941 Form 8 applications, while Bidar constituency recorded 2,562, 12 and 1,769 respectively. Bhalki received 1,929 Form 6, 2,285 Form 7 and 909 Form 8 applications. Aurad (B) recorded 1,616 Form 6, 22 Form 7 and 815 Form 8 applications. Meanwhile, the hearing process relating to Form 7 applications is progressing. Across the district, 32,672 notices were prepared and 32,502 served, while 22,578 hearings had been completed. Basavakalyan completed 1,852 hearings, Humnabad 3,536, Bidar South 1,684, Bidar 8,039, Bhalki 3,944 and Aurad 3,523 hearings. The district administration has been implementing the SIR schedule issued by the Election Commission. The Bidar district election office also provides access to draft rolls and claims-and-objections information.