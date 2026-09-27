CH NEWS KOPPAL Physical fitness and endurance tests for candidates seeking recruitment as Civil Police Constables will be conducted at designated centres across Karnataka from September 28. In Koppal, tests for candidates under the RPC and Kalyana Karnataka (KK) cadres will be held in October. A total of 19,396 candidates have qualified for the physical tests for 3,991 Civil Police Constable posts. Of these, 16,454 candidates are eligible for 3,395 RPC posts, while 2,942 candidates have qualified for 596 KK posts. At the KSRP PTS ground near Hosahalli in Munirabad, Koppal district, physical tests will be conducted on October 5 and 6 for 144 candidates competing for 30 RPC posts in the Ballari and Raichur units under the Ballari zone. At the same venue, tests will be held from October 12 to 15 for 869 candidates who have qualified for 174 posts in the Koppal, Raichur, Ballari and Vijayanagara units under the KK cadre of the Ballari zone. Candidates from Bengaluru City, Central, South, East, West and North zones will undergo physical tests in phases from September 28 to October 6 at their designated centres. Tests for candidates from the Bengaluru City and North-East zones under the KK cadre have also been scheduled in October. The Police Recruitment Division has advised candidates who qualify for the physical tests to download their call letters from the official Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) website. Candidates must report at the designated examination centre on the date and time specified in their call letters. Officials have advised candidates to carefully check the details mentioned in the call letter and follow the instructions issued by the recruitment authorities. The physical fitness and endurance test is part of the selection process for the Civil Police Constable posts. Candidates are required to attend the test at the centre allotted to them as mentioned in their call letter.