CH NEWS VIJAYAPURA Minister MB Patil has alleged that a large number of voters are being removed from electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, accusing the BJP and the Election Commission of targeting voters. Speaking to reporters, Patil said the issue had become a matter of concern across the country. He alleged that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was overseeing a process under which names were being deleted from voters’ lists. “In my constituency, 1,372 voters have been deleted. I know who is behind this and the purpose for which it has been done. I also know the eight persons involved,” Patil alleged. He further claimed that around 18,000 voters in the district could be affected by the deletion process. Patil said he would raise the issue with the district administration and seek details regarding the deletions. “I have a meeting with the Deputy Commissioner to discuss the issue,” he said. Patil also questioned the timing and implementation of the SIR exercise, referring to the next Karnataka Assembly elections, which are expected in about one-and-a-half years. He said concerns over voter deletions needed to be examined and addressed through the appropriate authorities. The minister’s allegations come amid an ongoing political debate over the SIR exercise and the verification and updating of electoral rolls. The Election Commission has maintained that the revision process is intended to ensure that electoral rolls are updated and eligible voters are included.