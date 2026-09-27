CH NEWS KALABURAGI A Primary Health Centre (PHC) meant to serve more than 50,000 people in the Nalwar region is facing a peculiar situation, with healthcare services continuing in an old and dilapidated structure while a new hospital building has remained unused for nearly 12 years. The PHC, located on the outskirts of Nalwar, caters to residents of more than 10 villages and over 15 tandas, including Nalwar, Bapunagar, Yagapur, Belagera, Shivanagar and Sugur. The new facility was constructed to improve healthcare services in the region. However, it has remained unused for years and has reportedly deteriorated due to prolonged neglect. Meanwhile, medical services continue from the old PHC building, which reportedly develops severe leaks during rains. Rooms used for storing medicines, treating patients and accommodating the medical officer and staff have deteriorated considerably. Parts of the ceiling are reportedly coming off, raising concerns over the safety of patients and healthcare workers. Despite the condition of the building, the PHC continues to function from the same premises. The new hospital building, constructed by Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL) around 13 years ago, has also suffered damage because of prolonged non-use. Residents alleged that windows, doors and glass panes have been damaged, while electrical equipment and pipelines are missing. Vegetation has overgrown across the premises, which residents claim has become a breeding ground for snakes and scorpions. They said the condition of the unused building has created fear among people even during the daytime. The issue had earlier received attention after Prajavani published a detailed report in June 2021. At the time, KRIDL officials reportedly told the newspaper that the building would be repaired within a week and handed over to the Health Department. However, residents said the promised action had not materialised even after five years and that the building had deteriorated further. People in the Nalwar region have urged Minister Priyank Kharge to intervene and ensure that the pending works are completed and the new facility is made available for public use at the earliest.