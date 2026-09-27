Deputy Commissioner Rahul Pandey has directed officials to take immediate steps to address basic infrastructure requirements of Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities in Yadgir district. Chairing the District Vigilance and Monitoring Committee meeting, Pandey instructed officials to clear encroachments on SC/ST burial grounds and provide compound walls, fencing and signboards wherever necessary. He also directed officials to ensure borewell facilities for drinking water in areas where they are required. The DC asked officials to examine road connectivity and protection measures for the public burial ground at Chamanahalli village. He also directed them to review incomplete works at Bonal and Kantapur villages and complete them at the earliest. Officials were asked to discuss with him, along with necessary details, the proposal for sanctioning a burial ground at Halakal ward within the limits of Surpur City Municipal Council. Pandey directed officials to expedite construction of Dr BR Ambedkar Bhavans, Dr Babu Jagjivan Ram Bhavans and Maharshi Valmiki Bhavans under construction in Surpur, Shahapur, Yadgir, Wadgera, Hunasagi and Gurmitkal taluks. He said land-related issues should be resolved immediately to ensure that the construction works progress without further delay. The DC also instructed officials to verify records relating to compliance with the reservation roster during recruitment to D-group posts at the Yadgir Institute of Medical Sciences (YIMS). He directed officials to ensure that a Unique Disability ID (UDID) card is issued to the specially-abled child of Anjali, a Second Division Assistant in the Social Welfare Department who recently died in an atrocity case. He also instructed officials to ensure that the child receives appropriate medical treatment. As most Social Welfare Department works are being executed through Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL), Pandey directed officials to complete all ongoing works by December. He also ordered that show-cause notices be issued to officials who remained absent from the meeting. The meeting was informed that during 2026-27, the district administration had distributed compensation totalling Rs 69.72 lakh to 28 victims belonging to SC and ST communities in connection with atrocity cases. Superintendent of Police Pruthvik Shankar and Special Public Prosecutor Gurulingappa Teli provided information regarding the cases. Nominated committee members Mareppa Chatterkar and Ningappa brought various issues concerning the communities to the notice of the meeting. District Social Welfare Officer Channabasappa welcomed the gathering and presented the department’s progress report.