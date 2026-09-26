CH NEWS, BENGALURU The bustling gray concrete underpass of the iconic Silk Board Flyover has received a vibrant cultural makeover. Corporation Commissioner K.N. Ramesh officially launched a comprehensive public space beautification project, transforming the high-traffic transit node with traditional silk-themed wall murals, pedestrian seating, and organized public utility zones. Inspired by the successful Bellandur Flyover rejuvenation model and executed under the Greater Bengaluru Authority's (GBA) 'Just Clean Bengaluru' campaign, the initiative was brought to life through a collaborative Public-Private Partnership (PPP). Over sixty employee volunteers from CGI joined hands with the 'India Rising Trust' NGO to paint intricate traditional motifs—including classic temple borders, traditional mango patterns, and graceful peacock artwork—across the pillars and walls of the junction. State Minister for Forests, Ecology, and Environment Ramalinga Reddy, alongside GBA Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao, joined the volunteers at the site to inspect the artwork. Praising the collaborative civic model, Minister Reddy announced that he will allocate financial resources from his MLA Local Area Development scheme to replicate the beautification model at Dairy Circle. He added that similar public space reclamations along the Outer Ring Road corridor—spanning Bellandur, Agara, HSR Layout, and Mahadevapura—will be rolled out in phased steps. Addressing the media, GBA Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao emphasized that the initiative extends far beyond cosmetic painting. Officials have been directed to convert the cleared ground into a functional community zone featuring structured parking bays to prevent chaotic vehicle stacking, designated vending areas for local street vendors, children's play spaces, and high-intensity lighting. Furthermore, South City Corporation Commissioner K.N. Ramesh noted that since thousands of daily commuters utilize the junction for bus and metro interchanges, specialized seating arrangements and well-paved, silt-free footpaths are being installed to ensure maximum comfort and pedestrian safety. The project marks a major milestone in reclaiming neglected urban spaces for the citizens of Bengaluru.