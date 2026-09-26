CH NEWS, BENGALURU In the wake of intense public discussions surrounding the proposed retail price revision for the Karnataka Milk Federation’s (KMF) flagship 'Nandini' dairy brand, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has launched a comprehensive, statewide quality-assurance crackdown across Karnataka. As dairy unions push for an upward price adjustment of up to 10 rupees per litre to offset rising operational and cattle-feed costs, food safety regulators have intensified surveillance to ensure that consumers paying higher rates receive unadulterated, high-grade dairy products. To safeguard public health and enforce strict regulatory compliance, the Food Safety Department has formed twenty-three special enforcement teams deployed across Bengaluru and various district headquarters. These teams are systematically collecting random samples of core dairy items—including liquid milk, skimmed milk powder, ghee, and paneer—from local markets, milk collection centers, and major processing dairies. Particular scrutiny is being directed toward commercial paneer and dairy powders supplied through public distribution channels, including institutional setups and Anganwadi centers. Laboratories have been directed to conduct thorough biochemical analyses to determine fat content, solids-not-fat (SNF) ratios, moisture levels, and overall nutritional composition. Crucially, food safety analysts are deploying advanced screening protocols to detect whether commercial paneer is genuinely derived from pure milk solids or artificially synthesized using prohibited non-milk fats, chemical thickeners, and cheap vegetable oils. In addition to monitoring local distribution networks, regulatory teams have established checkpoints to inspect milk tankers and chilling units entering Karnataka from neighboring states, notably Maharashtra. The stepped-up inspections come in response to recurring consumer grievances and intelligence reports regarding potential adulteration, synthetic milk preparation, and improper cold-chain storage during long-distance transit. State authorities have made it clear that any dairy cooperative, private processor, or independent vendor found violating established safety standards or distributing substandard products will face immediate legal prosecution under the Food Safety and Standards Act. By coupling impending retail price adjustments with rigorous quality verification, the administration aims to balance farmer welfare with absolute consumer protection across the state's dairy sector.