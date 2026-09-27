CH NEWS, BENGALURU

The CID, which is investigating alleged irregularities in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) recruitment of veterinary officers, has reportedly uncovered details of an alleged ₹30 lakh deal to secure a government post for a candidate from Bidar district. According to the report, Pavan, who was allegedly associated with Basavaraj Kannale, had sought Kannale’s help to secure a veterinary officer post for his friend. The candidate’s family was reportedly financially weak and unable to arrange the amount allegedly demanded for the post. Pavan and the candidate were said to share a close friendship. Pavan allegedly approached Kannale seeking help to get his friend the post without payment. However, Kannale reportedly rejected the request, saying that he could not secure government employment for anyone free of cost. Following this, Pavan allegedly entered into a ₹30 lakh deal with another candidate from Bidar district to arrange the post for his friend. The investigation reportedly found that ₹17 lakh from the alleged ₹30 lakh deal was paid to Kannale in the name of the candidate involved in the arrangement. The CID is now reportedly searching for Pavan to question him about the alleged transaction and his role in the recruitment irregularities. The investigation is expected to establish the identities of those involved, trace the alleged flow of money and determine how the recruitment process was allegedly manipulated. The allegations are part of an ongoing investigation, and the role of each person involved remains subject to further inquiry.