CH NEWS, BENGALURU In a proud convergence of civil administration and military service, Major Manivannan, IAS, currently serving as the Commissioner of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), has been formally felicitated with a prestigious Commendation Card by the Chief of Defence Staff, General N. S. Raja Subramani. The honor was conferred during a special ceremony at the 106 Infantry Battalion (TA) PARA, recognizing his steadfast dedication, relentless hard work, and long-standing contributions to national defense through the Territorial Army. Commissioned into the 106 Infantry Battalion (TA) PARA on February 8, 2014, Major Manivannan has consistently balanced the rigorous responsibilities of a senior Indian Administrative Service officer with active military service. This latest national accolade follows another major commendation he received earlier in April from the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Southern Command, which acknowledged his ongoing collaboration, leadership, and outstanding operational support within the reserve force. As one of India's pioneering citizen-soldier bureaucrats, Major Manivannan’s dual commitment highlights the profound ethos of public service—demonstrating that administrative excellence in urban governance and military readiness in the armed forces can go hand in hand to serve the nation.