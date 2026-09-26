CH NEWS, BENGALURU Top municipal authorities have stepped up pressure to complete delayed infrastructure projects across the eastern corridors of the city. Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao conducted a rigorous, ground-level inspection of key transit points, including Gunjur Road, Hope Farm Junction, and Varthur Main Road, to address rising public frustration over slow construction progress, chronic potholes, and severe traffic bottlenecks. During the extensive tour, Rao interacted directly with local engineers and traffic police officials, emphasizing that public convenience and safety must remain top priorities. He specifically ordered municipal teams to accelerate ongoing construction on Gunjur Road, ensuring high quality standards and smooth traffic management without unnecessary delays. Furthermore, he directed crews to clear all accumulated construction debris, repair broken pavement, fix dangerous potholes, and build accessible footpaths to protect daily pedestrians. At Hope Farm Junction, the Chief Commissioner inspected the long-awaited underpass project and instructed workers to speed up operations. He also addressed administrative hurdles, directing officials to lawfully relocate a roadside temple that has hindered traffic flow and structural progress. Moving toward Varthur Kodi, Rao demanded comprehensive status reports on planned flyover permissions, urging teams to maintain seamless vehicle movement during upcoming construction phases. Waterlogging emerged as another critical concern during the visit. Rao inspected persistent water stagnation spots near Manipal Hospital and Jamia Masjid, ordering immediate overhauls of local stormwater drains to prevent monsoon flooding. He stressed that permanent engineering fixes are vital to keeping roads dry and safe for motorists. Additional directives included finishing pending underground pipeline installations near Viva Fit Gym and expediting necessary property demolitions near the Varthur Police Station bus stop. Joined by senior officials like Additional Commissioner Lokhande Snehal Sudhakar and Traffic Joint Commissioner Karthik Reddy, Rao warned that poor inter-departmental coordination and sluggish timelines will no longer be tolerated, demanding swift action on all fronts.