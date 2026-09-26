CH NEWS, BENGALURU Stepping up efforts to guarantee public safety and root out civic negligence, the Bengaluru Central City Corporation has penalized two major maintenance contractors a combined total of over 27 lakh rupees for severe lapses in streetlight upkeep across major urban roads. The punitive financial action follows unannounced night-time inspections conducted across key arterial corridors by City Corporation Commissioner Jagadeesh G. and Additional Commissioner Venkatachalapathi R. The top municipal officials acted under strict directives issued by Greater Bengaluru Authority Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, who emphasized that dark zones pose unacceptable risks to nighttime commuters and pedestrians. During their nocturnal audits, the administrators discovered numerous non-functional streetlights that had been left unrepaired despite explicit prior warnings and clear instructions given during previous site visits. Officials noted that failing to maintain proper illumination directly violates signed contract agreements and compromises public security. Consequently, authorities enforced strict financial penalties as outlined in their vendor contracts. M/s Effilume Private Limited absorbed the heaviest financial blow, facing a cumulative penalty of twenty-one lakh thirty-five thousand rupees levied across several dates in August and September. Meanwhile, M/s Esmart Energy Solutions was fined six lakh forty-four thousand rupees for its failure to maintain consistent lighting operations over the same review period. Following the crackdown, Commissioner Jagadeesh G. issued an uncompromising warning to all municipal vendors, making it clear that further negligence, slow repair times, or unaddressed dark spots will attract even harsher contractual penalties, including potential blacklisting. He directed engineering teams to conduct regular night patrols, inspect interior ward roads proactively, and resolve citizen complaints regarding faulty lights without any bureaucratic delay. The civic body stressed that reliable street lighting is an essential pillar of urban safety. By holding private contractors strictly accountable, the corporation aims to ensure that every neighborhood remains brightly illuminated, safe, and welcoming for all residents navigating the city after dark.