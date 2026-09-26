CH NEWS, BENGALURU Karnataka BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra has urged party cadres to avoid projecting a leadership race between JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy and himself, asserting that the ultimate decision regarding the Chief Minister's post rests solely with the national high command of the NDA alliance. The appeal came during a high-profile coordination committee meeting held at a private hotel in Bengaluru, where senior leaders from both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Janata Dal (Secular) convened to strategize for upcoming legislative polls. The primary immediate agenda centered on preparations for the crucial Legislative Council elections scheduled for October 23, while simultaneously laying a robust groundwork for the state assembly elections. During the deliberations, Union Minister and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy emphasized the necessity of absolute unity within the alliance, advocating for the adoption of a collaborative election framework modeled after the successful coalition dynamics seen in Bihar. Kumaraswamy issued an ambitious electoral mandate to party workers, setting a collective target of securing 180 out of the 224 assembly seats in the next electoral cycle. Senior BJP leaders warmly welcomed Kumaraswamy's strategic roadmap. Both parties resolved to bridge grassroots cadres, streamline joint campaign committees, and execute a synchronized electoral strategy designed to dismantle the ruling party's electoral footing across rural and urban constituencies alike. Addressing speculation surrounding executive leadership within a future coalition government, Vijayendra cautioned grassroots workers and local leaders against engaging in premature public debates or cultivating an artificial rivalry for the Chief Minister's office. "Do not create a race between Kumaraswamy and me," Vijayendra stated firmly during his address, stressing that the primary focus must remain on strengthening the alliance at the booth level. He reassured cadres that the National Democratic Alliance is poised to secure a decisive mandate in Karnataka, reiterating that the final prerogative on executive leadership parameters lies with the central party leadership. The meeting concluded with a unified call for district-level units to immediately activate joint mobilization efforts ahead of the October legislative council contests.