CH NEWS, CHIKKAMAGALURU

To prevent a shortage of fodder for livestock during the upcoming summer season due to the severe drought, plans have been made to grow fodder in an area of around 500 acres in the district. The state is facing a severe drought. The state government has already declared 5 taluks out of the 9 taluks of district as drought-affected taluks. The monsoon rains will start from October. Heavy rains are expected. However, according to the Meteorological Department, there is an opinion that the expected rains will not be received even in the monsoon season. The question of how to cope with the upcoming summer has already arisen. Realizing that it is essential to take action to prevent shortage of drinking water and fodder for livestock, the Zilla Panchayat and District Animal Husbandry Department officials have jointly formulated a plan for the development of 500 acres of community fodder. In addition, a plan has been made to grow fodder on 100 acres under VBG Ram Ji. There are around 16 Amrit Mahal Kaval farms in district. Out of these, five major Kavals namely Birur, Ajjampura, Lingadahalli, Biluvalu and Basur have been selected for growing fodder. Under the VBG Ramji scheme, fodder will be grown in 20 acres in each Amrit Mahal Kaval. Similarly, the Animal Husbandry Department is planning to grow fodder in 100 acres in each. About 1500 to 2500 metric tons of fodder can be grown in an area of 500 acres. This fodder can be supplied to government cowsheds and also to the livestock of farmers who are facing a shortage of fodder. The value of fodder grown in an area of 500 acres would be around Rs 5 to Rs 7 crore at the current market rate. Officials have calculated that due to the drought situation, it would cost around Rs 10 to Rs 14 crore to purchase this quantity of fodder during the summer season.