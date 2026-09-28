Malingaraya Pujar CH NEWS Anxiety and sorrow have gripped the family of Parvez Dharwad, an Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) with Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL), who has been missing for nearly two weeks. Parvez left for Bengaluru on September 13 to attend a departmental meeting. He spoke to his mother over the phone until 11 a.m. on September 14. After that, his mobile phone was switched off. The engineer’s disappearance has caused concern in Gadag and among his family members. His elderly father, Jafar Saab, is now waiting for his son to return, especially as Parvez ’s son Mohammad Saad is set to celebrate his first birthday tomorrow. Instead of preparing for a birthday celebration, the family is spending the day in fear and sadness. Jafar Saab became emotional while remembering his son and appealed to him to return home for his child’s birthday. He said Parvez had always worked honestly but claimed that some people had repeatedly visited their home and harassed him. He also said his son was under pressure because funds for several works had not been released. Parvez has reportedly left a note in his office diary. According to the information available, he wrote about the mental pressure he faced from contractors and other departments over pending bills worth crores of rupees. He also stated that no one should be held responsible for his death. JDS state spokesperson Venkanagouda R. Govindagouda visited Parvez ’s residence and spoke to his family. Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy also spoke to the family over the phone and offered reassurance. The family said it had no information about reports concerning any statement by the Chief Minister about a complaint against Parvez. Meanwhile, Gadag police have formed special teams to trace the missing engineer and have intensified their investigation. As the search continues, Parvez ’s family remains hopeful that he will return home safely, especially before his son’s first birthday. Gadag protest seeks immediate tracing of missing AEE Concern over the disappearance of KRIDL Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Parvez Dharwad has intensified in Gadag. The Gadag Minority Alliance held a massive protest march and submitted a petition to the District Collector, seeking his immediate tracing and security for his family. Hundreds of people and union office-bearers participated in the march. Protesters urged authorities to intensify the search and bring Parvez back safely. They also sought action against those allegedly responsible for mentally harassing him over pending bills and financial issues. Gadag SP Mithun H.N. has formed five special police teams to trace the missing officer. According to the latest technical investigation, his last mobile location was reportedly found in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. A special team has gone there and begun search operations. The protesters urged the government and police to act quickly. Bhashasaba Mallasamudra, Khalida Koppal, Gapur Pallada, Arif Hunagunda, Karim Sungara and others were present.