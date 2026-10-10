Salman Khan launches YouTube channel teaching signature style

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has launched his official YouTube channel, Being Salman Khan, offering fans a new way to connect with him. The actor announced the launch, and shared his channel link on Instagram. Salman’s first videos feature humorous lessons on acting, body language and dialogue delivery. In one video, two versions of the actor appear, with one acting as a coach and the other as a student. The coach teaches the student how to copy Salman’s famous screen style and mannerisms. Sharing the channel link on his Instagram Story, Salman invited fans to explore his latest digital venture. He wrote that the channel would offer content covering everything from A to Z. The channel has already attracted 36,300 subscribers. Salman joins several Bollywood celebrities who use YouTube to connect with audiences beyond films and television. Actors such as Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kartik Aaryan also have their own channels. Filmmaker Farah Khan has gained popularity through celebrity cooking videos and conversations with stars, attracting more than 3.2 million subscribers. Actor Archana Puran Singh has also built a following of over one million through family vlogs featuring her husband and sons. Meanwhile, Salman is hosting the 20th season of the reality show Bigg Boss. He will next appear in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, alongside Chitrangada Singh. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film has faced repeated delays, and its release date remains unannounced. With his new channel, Salman aims to bring fans closer to his personality and signature style through digital content.