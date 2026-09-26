Mysuru

The Krishnaraja Assembly constituency Youth Congress Committee staged a protest at Ramaswamy Circle here on Saturday, condemning the alleged functioning of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. As part of the protest, the activists symbolically mailed an RSS uniform to the Chief Election Commissioner. Addressing the protesters, Indian Youth Congress national secretary Nagesh Kariyappa alleged that Gyanesh Kumar was functioning like an “RSS follower” and claimed that the head of an independent constitutional institution was acting in favour of the ruling party or its ideological organisation. The reports that two Election Commissioners had raised written objections at least 14 times over various decisions within the Election Commission were serious and warranted an independent inquiry. Merely issuing clarifications is not enough amid such allegations. Gyanesh Kumar should immediately resign as Chief Election Commissioner. An independent investigation should be conducted into controversial decisions taken during his tenure and alleged changes in electoral rolls. If any criminal wrongdoing is established, appropriate legal action should be taken under applicable laws, he demanded. He said tampering with the right to vote amounted to undermining democracy. The Election Commission does not need an RSS uniform; it needs the shield of the Constitution. Krishnaraja Assembly constituency Youth Congress president Hoysala M.R., Chamaraja Assembly constituency Youth Congress president Nishanth Patel, city general secretary Chandru N., and vice-presidents Pratap, Majid and Manoj were among those present.