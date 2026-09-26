Mysuru

A painting competition on the theme “Our Mysuru Dasara, Clean Mysuru Dasara-2026” will be held as part of Chitrasanthe-2026 on October 3. The competition will be conducted at 9 a.m. in front of the Mathematics Department, University of Mysore, Manasagangotri campus, Mysuru. Students from Classes 8 to 12 are eligible to participate. Online registration is mandatory, and applications can be submitted by scanning the QR code. The last date for registration is September 29. Only the first 150 to 200 registered participants will be allotted space, and spot registration will not be permitted. The organisers will provide drawing paper measuring 15 x 15 inches. Participants must bring their own painting materials, drawing board, water bottle, wipes and other necessary supplies. The competition will be for 90 minutes, from 10 a.m. to 11.30 a.m., with no extra time. Entries must be original and should not have been displayed elsewhere earlier. Winners will be selected based on concept, quality, skill and artistic merit. The first, second and third-place winners will receive a bicycle, trophy and certificate. All participants will receive certificates. Participants must carry their school/college identity cards. Parents will not be allowed to interact with participants during the competition. The judges’ decision will be final. For details, contact 8861398811 or visit the organisers’ Facebook and Instagram pages.