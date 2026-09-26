Mysuru

Childhood cancer should not be viewed as a hopeless diagnosis, as advances in treatment have made more than 95% of childhood cancers curable, said senior paediatrician Dr S.N. Mothi.

He was speaking at a Childhood Cancer Awareness Month programme organised by Bharath Hospital and Institute of Oncology (BHIO) in association with Mysuru Run Club and Lions Club Mysore West. Students and faculty members of various nursing and degree colleges participated in the Paediatric Cancer Awareness Walkathon and Run held at Kote Anjaneya Swamy Temple here on Saturday.

Recalling the situation two decades ago, Dr Mothi said families often felt helpless when a child was diagnosed with cancer as treatment options were limited. Advances in cancer care had significantly changed the scenario, he said, urging families not to lose hope. Cancer is not just a disease; it is a journey for the child, family and caregivers. Children need continuous medical, emotional and social support, particularly when complications arise.

Dr Sowmya J, Consultant Paediatric Haematologist and Oncologist, BHIO, said creating awareness was crucial for early detection and timely treatment. Childhood cancer is relatively rare, but its symptoms can often be mistaken for common ailments. Persistent unexplained fever, pain in the hands or legs, unexplained red spots or marks on the skin, abdominal swelling and lumps in the neck are among the symptoms that warrant medical attention. Symptoms may be common, but the disease is uncommon. Parents should not ignore persistent or unusual symptoms, she said, stressing that early diagnosis and appropriate treatment could save lives. Dr Naveen S, Consultant Surgical Oncologist, Laparoscopic and Robotic Surgeon, said children were not exposed to many lifestyle or occupational factors associated with adult cancers, making childhood cancer particularly distressing for families. With early detection and proper treatment, children can overcome cancer and have their entire lives ahead of them, emphasising the importance of public support and sustained awareness. Gowtham Dhamerla, COO, BHIO, said “Our chairman Dr BS Ajaikumar focus is to ensure everybody receives timely, quality care irrespective of their background. With collective efforts from doctors, families, institutions and society, we can improve outcomes and give children the opportunity to lead healthy, fulfilling lives. At BHIO we have comprehensive paediatric set up”.