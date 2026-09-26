Mysuru

The teachings of Sri Narayana Guru are a guiding light for achieving social equality and harmony, said Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa. Speaking after inaugurating the Brahma Sri Narayana Guru Jayanti organised organized by various departments here on Saturday, he said Narayana Guru was a great social reformer who dispelled the darkness in society through an educational revolution. Realising that education was essential for people to live with dignity and respect, Narayana Guru opened the doors of education to the oppressed sections of society. Born in Kerala, Narayana Guru gave the revolutionary message of “Make schools bigger and the pomp of temples smaller”. He demonstrated to the world that education that creates awareness is superior to blind beliefs and superstitions. He said efforts were being made to establish study centres in Mangaluru to facilitate in-depth research into the thoughts and philosophy of the great humanist Narayana Guru. Study material on Sri Narayana Guru’s life, writings and social contributions would be mandatorily incorporated into school and college textbooks to promote harmony among young people. It was the collective responsibility of society to take the contributions of the great personality, who preached human values, to future generations, he added. Chamaraja MLA K. Harish Gowda said Narayana Guru worked to eradicate discrimination, untouchability and superstitions and strove to build an egalitarian society based on the principle of “One Caste, One Religion and One God for Man.” Education and organisation were among his key messages. His call to become independent through education and strong through organisation opened the doors of knowledge and awareness for oppressed communities. Building schools alongside temples and giving priority to acquiring knowledge were among his fundamental objectives, he said. Sri Vikhyatananda Swamiji, Peethadhipathi of Solur Arya Eediga Mahasamsthana, said Narayana Guru brought about a great social revolution during the late 19th and early 20th centuries by opposing casteism, untouchability and superstitions through the path of peace and knowledge rather than violence. For oppressed and lower sections of society, Narayana Guru consecrated a Shiva Linga at Aruvippuram and challenged the prevailing social order by declaring that it was the Shiva of the Ezhava people that had been installed. Through this, he opened the doors of temples to all, he said. The true tribute to Narayana Guru would be to implement his teachings in everyday life and build an egalitarian society free from discrimination based on caste and religion, he added. Shri Renukananda Swamiji, Peethadhipathi of Shivamogga Narayana Guru Mahasamsthana; Karnataka Bhovi Development Corporation Chairman Ramappa M.; Mysuru Paints and Varnish Ltd Chairman H.D. Ganesh; Cauvery Basin Irrigation Project Area Development Authority Chairman Mariswamy; Department of Kannada and Culture Assistant Director Dr. M.D. Sudarshan; and Tumakuru University Professor and Registrar Dr. Mohan Chandragutti were present.