Rowdyism Dies, ‘Grantha’ Survives

The muhurtha ceremony for the film “Grantha” produced by Smt. Haripriya Ravikopp from Gokak, under the banner of Shark Cinemas—was held in a grand manner at Kanteerava Studio. Sri Sri Muruga Rajendra Swamiji of the Shoonya Sampadana Mata, Gokak, graced the occasion to offer his blessings to the team, while actor Aniruddh Jatkar clapped for the first shot. Sanjeev Gavandi has written the story and is directing the film, which carries the catchy tagline: "Boolokada Adipati” in Kannada. Yuva is Hero. Cast that includes Sr.actor Abhijith, 'Cockroach' Sudhi, Ravi Kale, and Sayaji Shinde. The film features music by Anjan Poojari, cinematography by Veeresh N.T.A., and editing by Satish Chandrayya. Stunts are choreographed by Dr. Thriller Manju, while the choreography is handled by V. Nagesh, Bhushan, and V. Murali. Speaking on the occasion, the director shared that this film is the culmination of a three-year-long dream. After undergoing several revisions, the concept was finally refined and shaped into its current, definitive form. The story is set against the backdrop of the 1990s. It explores the nature of 'rowdyism' in states other than Karnataka. The protagonist decides to author a book—a creative work of his own—intended to show future generations what the underworld is truly like. The title of the film is derived from this book. While the story is fictional, it incorporates several real-life elements. A well-known actress will play the female lead; her identity will be revealed at a later date. Sanjeev Gavandi stated that plans are in place to film in various locations, including Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Mumbai, and North Karnataka. Producer Haripriya Ravikopp, who has traveled from a distant town to produce this film, remarked that the story is excellent and requested the media's support and blessings. The lead actor, Yuva, introduced his character by noting that he was nicknamed "Yuva Bhai" due to his role in the film “Bhai”. This is his second film, and it offers him a platform to showcase his talent. He reflected that while a person might be forgotten after death, their writings—their books—live on. Similarly, a long remains a lasting symbol; in this context, it represents the power inherent in 'rowdyism.' Sr.Actor Abhijit maintained an air of mystery regarding his role, revealing only that he will appear in a 'negative shade.' Meanwhile, 'Cockroach' Sudhi laughed and mentioned that his character is unlike same role he has played to date.