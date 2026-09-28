MAGADI Long delays in the KSHIP road project connecting Bengaluru, Magadi and Somwarpet led to a strong protest in Magadi town, with farmers and workers blocking the Magadi-Kunigal road at Narasimha Circle. Members of the Karnataka State Kempegowda Farmers’ Association and the Forum for the Protection of Workers and Farmers staged the protest, alleging that the road project had been delayed for seven to eight years. They said poor road conditions, potholes and dust had caused serious difficulties for commuters. The road blockade brought traffic to a standstill for more than half an hour, resulting in long queues of vehicles. Heated arguments also broke out between protesters and motorists who tried to pass through the blockade. Deputy Tahsildar Prabhakar and KSHIP officials visited the protest site. The protesters demanded the presence of senior officials and questioned the delay in completing the project. The protest was withdrawn after KSHIP AEE Nagaraju arrived and assured the protesters that a final decision would be taken and the road work would begin within a week. Karnataka State Kempegowda Farmers’ Association president Shivakumar alleged that the project had suffered from poor-quality and unscientific work. He said four people had lost their lives in accidents linked to potholes and demanded immediate action to complete the road. Workers’ and Farmers’ Protection Forum general secretary Nagaraju said two-wheeler riders were facing difficulties because vehicles raised large amounts of dust. He demanded compensation and employment for families of those who died in accidents and sought a written timeline for completing the project. Farmers’ Association honorary president Thammannagowda said the prolonged delay showed a lack of concern among officials and politicians. He warned that a larger agitation could be held across the taluk. Tumakuru district farmers’ association president Yogesh also criticised the government’s drought compensation of ₹2,500 and demanded greater support for farmers. He questioned the delay in road work and sought clarification on the funds sanctioned for the project. The protesters warned of further action if the road work is not completed as assured.