Rights commission demands release of Sindh protesters

ISLAMABAD: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has urged authorities to release protesters still in custody after a Nov. 10 demonstration in Kandiaro, in Sindh province. The commission said the gathering was peaceful and called on officials to protect the right to protest.

Charges

In a statement on X, the commission said those detained included members of the Sindh Youth Action Committee, the Sindh Sagar Party and other local groups. The demonstrators wanted the government to set aside public land for the proposed university, hospital and park.

The protesters were charged with unlawful assembly, obstructing public servants and disrupting public order. At least 12 had been granted bail, the commission said. It raised concerns about those who remained in custody and urged authorities to respect freedom of speech and peaceful assembly.

In a separate statement, the commission cited reports of fresh violence in Rawalakot, with casualties reported among protesters and law enforcement personnel. It called on federal and regional officials to prevent further violence, open talks and let journalists report freely.