Zelenskyy highlights Danish aid and UK sanctions

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday that Denmark had offered Ukraine €645 million in defence aid and €20 million for its energy sector. He also pointed to new British sanctions targeting Russia’s oil industry.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said his visits to Denmark and Ireland had brought practical results. He visited Denmark on Nov. 10 and 11 before travelling to Ireland for the European Political Community summit. He said talks with European leaders covered ways to strengthen Ukraine’s air defences and support its power supply and railways through the winter.

Zelenskyy also discussed Ukraine’s bid to join the European Union with European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. He said Ukraine hoped to finish talks on the two remaining groups of issues by the end of the year and move faster next year.

Zelenskyy also said officials were preparing a possible prisoner exchange with Russia. More than 1,000 people from each side could be released, making it the largest exchange since the war began.