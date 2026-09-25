CH NEWS, RAMANAGARA True prosperity lies in cultivating a generous mindset rather than accumulating worldly possessions, observed Principal District and Sessions Judge M.H. Annayyanavara. Inaugurating the valedictory program of a legal awareness initiative at the foothills of SRS Betta on Friday, the judge stated that those with an impoverished spirit remain poor despite material riches, noting that contentment is the ultimate form of wealth. The outreach event was organized jointly by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority, Ramanagara Advocates' Association, District Legal Services Authority, Zilla Panchayat, Hulikere Gunnuru Gram Panchayat, and Padma Law College. Addressing law students, Annayyanavara urged them to uphold social equity, discipline, and hard work regardless of their chosen career paths. He stressed that actively serving vulnerable and underprivileged citizens is essential for leading a purposeful and peaceful existence. District Legal Services Authority Member Secretary and Senior Civil Judge Savita P.R. noted that the valedictory session marked only the start of the students' legal journey. Describing law as an empowering instrument for the public, she advised young entrants to listen attentively to grassroots grievances and uphold statutory ethics. She observed that while adjudicating cases presents tough challenges, securing justice for disadvantaged individuals brings unparalleled professional gratification. Presiding over the gathering, Ramanagara Advocates' Association President K. Kempayya hailed the legal profession as a noble calling dedicated to defending constitutional rights. Emphasizing that practitioners remain lifelong learners, he urged students to dedicate themselves to continuous study and preserve professional dignity. Association office-bearers V.N. Jayaram, T.M. Chandrashekhar, H.D. Jyothi, Padma Law College Principal G. Rani Nalini, management trustees, and law faculty attended the ceremony, reaffirming their collective commitment to expanding equal legal aid across rural communities.