CH NEWS VIJAYAPURA MLA Yeshwanthrai Gouda Patil said, he had explained the reasons behind his resignation to Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, stating that his decision was taken in the interest of the people of district. Speaking to the media, Patil thanked Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and the State Cabinet for declaring the entire Vijayapura district as drought-hit. He said the first list of drought-hit areas covered 101 taluks, while another 33 taluks were included in the second list. Subsequently, more taluks were declared drought-hit in the third and fourth lists, taking the total to 188 taluks. Vijayapura district has 13 taluks. Initially, only 11 taluks were declared drought-hit, leaving out Indi taluk. I felt that the decision did not do justice to the people of my constituency and the district. Therefore, I decided to resign from my post, he said. Patil said the State government's decision to subsequently declare the entire district as drought-hit had addressed the concern. I thank the Chief Minister and the Cabinet for considering the situation of the people of district and declaring the entire district drought-hit, he said.