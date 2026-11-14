Report warns Badr pact could weaken Washington

WASHINGTON: A defence agreement among four countries could reduce US influence over arms sales and sanctions if the members expand their military cooperation, the Middle East Forum said in a report.

Pakistan, Turkey, Qatar and Indonesia signed the Badr Agreement in Doha on Oct. 21. The report described it as a memorandum of understanding and said other countries could join later. The Turkish Defence Ministry said the agreement covers work on military equipment, technical training and joint exercises.

Who brings what

The report said Turkey could provide technology, Pakistan and Indonesia could offer factories and skilled workers, and Qatar could supply funding. All four countries use Western military equipment, though they buy from several suppliers. The think tank warned that joint projects could give partners access to sensitive parts or technology that suppliers had originally approved for use by only one country.

Track the technology

The forum urged Washington and its allies to track technology transfers linked to the agreement. It recommended seeking assurances from Turkey, a NATO member, that it would protect allied technology in shared projects. It also called for a review of rules governing how Pakistan uses military equipment made in the United States, citing Islamabad’s close defence ties with China.

The report urged Washington to act while the agreement is still taking shape, before joint projects grow and more countries consider joining.