CH NEWS, VIJAYAPURA

Sugar and Textiles Minister Rudrappa Lamani said necessary steps would be taken to recommend to the Union Government the inclusion of the Banjara language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, with an aim to preserve, promote and develop the language used by an estimated 4 to 5 crore people across the country. The Minister visited the Sri Durgadevi Temple at Somadevarahatti Tanda in Tikota taluk and offered prayers. He was felicitated and blessed by Sri Jaganu Maharaj on the occasion. Speaking after the visit, Lamani said he had visited Somadevarahatti earlier too, but not as a Minister. Today, I have come here after taking oath as a Minister, with the blessings of the Goddess. This is the blessing of the Mother. The glory of the Goddess revered by our community has become widely known. A Union Minister had also visited the temple earlier, he said. He stressed the need for collective efforts to improve the social and economic status of the Banjara community and said special attention should be given to preserving its language, culture and literary traditions. He noted that much of Banjara literature has been preserved through oral traditions and passed down from one generation to another. Traditional art forms such as ‘Vaja’ and devotional songs known as ‘Valang’ reflect the community’s language, culture and heritage. Several initiatives have already been undertaken for the development of the language. The Karnataka Folklore University, Gotagodi, has undertaken multifaceted documentation of Banjara folk literature in 17 volumes, he said.

Dr Motilal R Chavhan, Chairman, Banjara Culture and Language Academy, Bengaluru, said the Academy had formulated programmes under its 2025-26 action plan to preserve and promote the distinctive language and culture of the Banjara community.

Community leaders Arjun Rathod, Raju Jadhav, Somanath Bagalkot, Mallu Naik, Rajpal Chavhan, BB Lamani and Santosh Chavhan Hullur, among others, were present.