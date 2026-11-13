Real estate businessman murdered in Yelahanka

BENGALURU: A real estate businessman was brutally murdered in broad daylight by a gang of armed assailants within the jurisdiction of the Yelahanka New Town police station, sending shockwaves through the local business community.

The victim has been identified as 35‑year-old Charan Gowda, a prominent local real estate operator and proprietor of ‘Dhani Properties,’ who had been active in the Yelahanka and Yelahanka New Town sectors for roughly a decade. According to preliminary police investigations, the fatal incident occurred when Gowda and his wife were arriving at his office building by car. As he stepped out of the vehicle while his wife walked ahead toward their second-floor office, a group of about five masked assailants who had allegedly been lying in wait as part of a calculated conspiracy ambushed him with lethal weapons.

Gowda sustained critical injuries to his head and vital parts of his body, succumbing to his wounds at the scene in the presence of his grieving wife. The violent attack unfolded directly in front of the building, where a Punjab National Bank branch is situated on the ground floor.

Senior police officials rushed to the crime scene immediately following emergency calls, shifting the victim’s mortal remains to the Yelahanka Government Hospital for post-mortem examinations. Investigators have launched an intensive manhunt, forming specialized police teams to track down the fleeing perpetrators. Authorities are currently reviewing high-resolution CCTV footage captured from surrounding commercial establishments and bank security cameras to identify the suspects and establish a precise motive. While financial and property-related disputes remain a primary suspicion guiding the early inquiry, law enforcement has pledged to apprehend all individuals involved in the daylight homicide.