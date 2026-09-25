CH NEWS MANGALURU Good rainfall in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts over the past 24 hours has brought relief to residents after weeks of sweltering heat. The Meteorological Department has forecast more rain across the state, including the coastal belt, over the next four to five days. Officials attributed the change in weather to a depression formed over the Bay of Bengal, which has influenced weather conditions over the Arabian Sea region. In Dakshina Kannada, Mangaluru, Ullal, Bantwal, Dharmasthala, Konaje, Deralakatte and Surathkal received showers from Thursday morning until evening. The district had been experiencing intense heat for two to three weeks, with the maximum temperature reaching 33.7 degrees Celsius. Following the showers, the maximum temperature fell to 30.1 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.4 degrees Celsius. In neighbouring Udupi district, Byndoor and Kundapur taluks received the highest rainfall during the past 24 hours. Byndoor recorded 82.9 mm, followed by Kundapur with 73.9 mm. Hebri received 45.1 mm of rainfall. Other parts of the district recorded comparatively lower rainfall. Brahmavar received 14.9 mm, Udupi 3.5 mm, Karkala 2.5 mm and Kaup 0.3 mm. Several parts of Udupi received good showers on Friday morning, but the rainfall later subsided. Cloudy conditions prevailed across the district during the day. The rainfall and overcast weather brought down temperatures considerably, providing respite to residents of the two coastal districts. The forecast of continued rainfall over the coming days has also raised hopes of further relief from the prevailing heat.