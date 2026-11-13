R. Ashoka praises Modi projects, predicts BJP victory

BENGALURU: Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka has warmly welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Karnataka, highlighting the inauguration of multi-crore development projects and expressing absolute confidence that the BJP will secure a decisive victory in the upcoming Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) elections.

Speaking to media representatives at the HAL Airport, Ashoka noted that citizens across the state are thrilled to have the Prime Minister personally inaugurate transformative infrastructure initiatives. He pointed to major central contributions, including the nation’s first dome planetarium gifted to Mysuru, and emphasized that Karnataka has received substantially higher financial allocations under the NDA administration compared to previous UPA tenures. According to Ashoka, declining poverty rates, strong economic stability, and robust central support continue to attract major multinational investments to the state. He also credited the electorate’s continued trust, reflected in the strong mandate given to the NDA during recent Lok Sabha polls, as momentum leading into the GBA electoral contests.

Addressing political controversies surrounding stage protocols and speeches during the Prime Minister’s visit, Ashoka dismissed concerns over opposition leaders missing speaker slots. He defended established protocol, remarking that Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s address adequately represented state governance, and asserted that public airing of grievances by lesser ministers amounts to little more than political posturing. He advised state ministers to pursue formal administrative channels in New Delhi rather than staging public demonstrations.

Ashoka also weighed in on ongoing funding debates surrounding urban transit infrastructure, such as Namma Metro financing structures. He criticized state leaders for disputing funding formulas, clarifying that capital sharing and loan arrangements involve specific central and state equity proportions. He urged the ruling Congress administration to keep partisan politics separate from developmental matters and foster collaborative ties with the central government to maximize public grants.

“The state would benefit far more if politics were kept completely out of development matters,” Ashoka said.

Furthermore, Ashoka launched a sharp counterattack against Minister Priyank Kharge regarding criticisms of the prime minister’s leadership style. Dismissing remarks about Teleprompters, Ashoka contrasted Prime Minister Modi’s grassroots political journey with dynastic succession, suggesting that critics should evaluate their own political standing before questioning national leadership.