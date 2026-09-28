CH NEWS, BENGALURU Bengaluru Central City Corporation Additional Commissioner (Development) Venkatachalapathi R. inspected ongoing footpath and road development works, street light installations and subway projects at several locations in the city on Monday and issued instructions to officials. Footpath works at K.R. Circle During an inspection of the footpath at K.R. Circle, Venkatachalapathi directed engineers to maintain the prescribed kerb height. He said the work should benefit pedestrians and provide smooth connectivity between roads and footpaths. Drain widening on Sankey Road The Additional Commissioner inspected an open drain on Sankey Road to find a permanent solution to the long-standing water stagnation problem. The drain was found to have an internal width of about one foot, which could restrict the flow of rainwater during the monsoon. Officials were therefore instructed to widen the drain as required and ensure smooth water flow. Kumarakrupa Road works After inspecting road and footpath works on Kumarakrupa Road, Venkatachalapathi directed officials to maintain the standard kerb height and complete the work with quality and adequate facilities for pedestrians. He also reviewed the installation of decorative street light poles on the road and instructed officials to coordinate the work while ensuring road aesthetics and public safety. Subways near K.R. Circle The Additional Commissioner inspected several subways near K.R. Circle and instructed officials to ensure proper lighting, cleanliness, waste removal, security and other basic facilities for safe public movement. Officials were also directed to inspect closed subways and take necessary steps to make them suitable for public use. Operational subways should have adequate facilities so that commuters do not face inconvenience. Venkatachalapathi directed officials to give priority to safe and smooth public movement and ensure that footpath, drain, subway and road works are completed according to prescribed standards and with good quality. Chief Engineer Vijay Kumar Haridas, Superintending Engineer Chandrashekhar, Executive Engineers, Assistant Executive Engineers and other officials were present during the inspection.