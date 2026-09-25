CH NEWS, KOPPAL High product quality and strategic branding are vital for agricultural goods to succeed in global export markets, stated Thimmanna Chavadi, Board of Management member at the University of Agricultural Sciences, Raichur. Speaking after inaugurating a specialized export training workshop organized jointly by UAS Raichur and APEDA at the Agricultural Extension Education Centre, Chavadi urged growers to follow scientific cultivation methods to secure premium international prices. He encouraged farmers to embrace integrated farming models like sericulture and fisheries alongside traditional crops. Joint Director of Agriculture Krishnamurthy highlighted that Koppal’s favorable climate and extensive Tungabhadra canal irrigation create immense opportunities for horticultural exports. He requested APEDA’s technical support in building modern cold-storage facilities to preserve harvested crops. Addressing quality concerns, Joint Director of Horticulture Krishna Ukkunda revealed that although Koppal’s famous 'Kesar' mango commands high export value, consignments have faced overseas rejections due to excessive pesticide residues. He demanded that APEDA set up chemical residue testing laboratories at the district's upcoming rice and horticulture parks to ensure compliance with strict international safety norms. APEDA Development Manager Karanth B. explained the simple registration procedure for prospective exporters, noting that registered members receive three days of specialized training alongside an attractive seventy-five percent government subsidy for sorting, grading, packaging, and storage infrastructure. Extension Leader Dr. P.R. Badari Prasad urged farmers to utilize institutional assistance, while progressive farmer Anandatirtha Pati shared practical insights on meeting rigorous food safety standards in Israel and Thailand. More than one hundred local farmers actively participated in the interactive workshop sessions, concluding that adopting chemical-free cultivation and standardized packaging is the most reliable pathway to turn regional agricultural produce into profitable, globally competitive brands.