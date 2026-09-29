CH NEWS BENGALURU Avenue Road in KR Market, one of Bengaluru’s busiest commercial areas, has become a major congestion hotspot due to heavy pedestrian and vehicular movement. To ease the situation, the city traffic police have prohibited pushcarts from entering Avenue Road. The move follows an earlier restriction on autorickshaw entry into the busy stretch. Traffic officials are also considering restricting the movement of goods vehicles during peak hours. The proposal was discussed during a meeting involving traffic police, Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) officials and the local MLA. Officials are reportedly examining whether goods vehicles can be permitted on Avenue Road during night hours while restricting their entry during peak periods. A final decision on the proposal is expected soon. The restrictions are aimed at improving traffic flow and reducing conflicts between pedestrians, commercial vehicles and other road users in the densely crowded market area. With business activity remaining high throughout the day, Avenue Road witnesses considerable movement of shoppers, traders, delivery vehicles and pedestrians. Officials said the existing traffic restrictions were being considered in response to persistent congestion. The decision on goods vehicles will determine whether additional traffic-management measures are introduced on the stretch. Until then, authorities are continuing discussions on regulating commercial traffic without affecting business operations.