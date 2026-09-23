CH NEWS VIJAYAPURA Deputy Commissioner Dr K Anand directed officials to identify and protect burial grounds across the district, warning that negligence in safeguarding government-owned land would not be tolerated. He was chairing the district-level Vigilance and Monitor

CH NEWS

VIJAYAPURA

Deputy Commissioner Dr K Anand directed officials to identify and protect burial grounds across the district, warning that negligence in safeguarding government-owned land would not be tolerated.

He was chairing the district-level Vigilance and Monitoring Committee meeting held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

“Finding land for burial grounds itself is difficult. The available land is government property and must be properly surveyed, demarcated and protected,” Dr Anand said. If encroachments are found, officials must seek police assistance, remove them within two weeks and submit a compliance report, he said.

He warned that action would be taken against officials who failed to act. Gram Panchayat authorities were directed to demarcate burial-ground boundaries and erect fencing. Development works should be taken up under the VBG-RamG scheme and treated as a priority, he said.

Committee member Abhishek Chakravarthy urged officials to address pressing land-related issues and provide solutions. Other members sought replacement of an electricity transformer located near a statue of a prominent personality and installation of CCTV cameras at the site.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of memorial building works, opening of schools, drought conditions and implementation of the VBG-RamG scheme.

Dr Anand directed officials to provide basic infrastructure at sites where land had been allotted by the Dr BR Ambedkar Development Corporation. Members also raised issues concerning repairs to residential schools under special grants, teacher recruitment and electricity connections to community halls.

The DC instructed officials to ensure drinking water and other basic amenities at residential schools. Information was also presented on cases registered under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act between January and May and pensions provided to dependants of victims who died in atrocity-related incidents.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Rishi Anand, Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi, Assistant Commissioner Zufishan Haq, Social Welfare Department Deputy Director Mahesh Potadar and committee members Abhishek Chakravarthy, Ravikant Biradar, Siddu Rayannavar, Bandagi Siddappa Gasti, Mahantesh Sasabal, Yamanappa Sidhareddy, Mallu Talawar, Rajashekar Chaur and Rajashekar Kuchabal, besides district-level officials, were present.

The DC directed officials to ensure compensation in atrocity cases is sanctioned and disbursed without delay. He also instructed officials to resolve all issues raised during the meeting promptly.