CH NEWS BENGALURU Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge has questioned BJP leaders over their children’s participation in RSS activities and sought financial disclosures. In a post on X, Kharge referred to Karnataka’s 224 Assembly constituencies and challenged the BJP to produce photographs showing children of its candidates wearing RSS uniforms, attending shakhas, serving in gaushalas or following the lifestyle advocated by the organisation. He claimed that such participation would be found among fewer than 10% of the children of BJP candidates. Kharge also named several senior BJP leaders, including Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Anurag Thakur, S Jaishankar, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Piyush Goyal, and asked how many of their children active RSS swayamsevaks were or regularly attended shakhas. “If the RSS is supposedly the great school of nationalism, discipline and character-building, why does it so often seem that the syllabus is meant for other people’s children?” Kharge said. Kharge also sought information on the RSS’s registration, audited accounts, donor disclosures and financial transparency. He questioned the collection of funds described as ‘Guru Dakshina’ and sought greater clarity on the organisation’s finances. His remarks came in response to a post by the Karnataka BJP unit, which said people who viewed activities through “party percentages and High-Command approvals” would not understand voluntary service. “Those who measure everything through party percentages and High Command approvals will never understand voluntary, selfless service to the nation,” the BJP Karnataka unit said on X. The exchange is part of a wider political dispute between Kharge and BJP-RSS leaders over the organisation’s legal status, finances and activities. Kharge has previously sought greater transparency from the RSS, while the organisation has maintained that it does not require formal registration to function.