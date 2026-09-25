CH NEWS, TUMAKURU Actor and activist Prakash Raj demanded the immediate cancellation of the Special Intensive Revision process, alleging that the chaotic exercise has disenfranchised lakhs of eligible citizens across Karnataka. Speaking at a joint press briefing hosted by the SIR Resistance Committee and progressive collectives at the Jana Chalavali Kendra on Friday, he sought the immediate resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over controversial, non-consensual modifications made to voter forms. Raj alleged that deploying undertrained Booth Level Officers led to widespread administrative collapse, leaving approximately 1.08 crore citizens without valid voting rights. He pointed out severe anomalies across rolls, where genuine living voters disappeared while deceased individuals remained enrolled, alongside numerous deletions triggered by minor typographical errors. He questioned why ordinary citizens must endure hardship on the streets for institutional lapses, stressing that the Constitution guarantees absolute equality before the law, with no special privileges for VIPs over ordinary citizens. Announcing a nationwide agitation roadmap, Raj revealed that civil society movements Eddelu Karnataka and Jagruta Karnataka will conduct state-wide fact-finding tours to document operational blunders. Organizers will present detailed dossiers at a press conference in Bengaluru on September 30, followed by a national media briefing in Delhi on October 1 featuring affected leaders from multiple states. Furthermore, he declared that legal teams will initiate the process of filing an FIR against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on October 3. Progressive groups plan to stage a massive protest rally at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on October 15, bringing together opposition parliamentarians, farmers, Dalit collectives, and labor unions. Senior activists Dorairaju, C. Yathiraju, Indira, and CITU leader Syed Mujeeb attended the briefing, vowing to fight fearlessly as a unified platform for aggrieved voters.