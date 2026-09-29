CH NEWS, HUNSUR An open drainage pit near the 5th Cross of Manjunatha Layout is posing a serious danger to residents, while stagnant wastewater and foul smell have added to public dissatisfaction with the City Municipal Council’s functioning. The open drainage pit is located near Hunsur Road, opposite the Indane Gas Agency. Due to the absence of a proper drainage system, wastewater is not flowing freely and has been stagnating, creating a foul smell and affecting the surrounding atmosphere. Residents said Manjunatha Layout, despite being located in the heart of the city, has been left with a hazardous and open drainage system. They reportedly informed the Municipal Council about the problem, but no action has been taken so far. Residents have urged Municipal Council officials to immediately repair the damaged drainage system and close the open drainage pit. They warned that they would stage a protest in front of the Municipal Council office if the issue is not addressed. The public also expressed dissatisfaction over the condition of roads in the city, particularly the failure to repair potholes. They alleged that officials and the Commissioner have failed to address basic development issues. Residents have urged municipal officials to take immediate action, especially before further rainfall, warning that open drains could lead to accidents and other problems. They said the authorities should act before the situation becomes more serious.