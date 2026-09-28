CH NEWS, CHIKKABALLAPURA Deputy Commissioner G. Prabhu directed officials to listen carefully to the problems and grievances of senior citizens and provide solutions on the spot whenever possible. He was speaking after inaugurating sports and cultural programmes organised to mark Senior Citizens’ Day at the Sir M. Visvesvaraya District Stadium on Monday. Prabhu said officials must identify cases where senior citizens are not being properly cared for by their children, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law or other family members. The concerned family members should be called and advised to provide respectful care. If the issue is not resolved through persuasion, necessary action should be taken under the available legal provisions. He stressed the need to use legal measures to ensure maintenance and support for senior citizens. These may include deductions from the salaries or income sources of children or concerned persons, or entries regarding outstanding maintenance in property records. He also directed officials to guide senior citizens on legal options to reclaim their property when necessary and ensure that free legal aid is provided. He said such cases could be resolved at the Assistant Commissioner level and should be settled quickly with the support of panel lawyers. The Deputy Commissioner instructed the District Department for the Empowerment of Differently-Abled and Senior Citizens to conduct meetings once every two months to hear grievances and prepare a list of issues. Officials should identify the concerned departments and coordinate with them to find solutions. Free legal aid available Prabhu said women, senior citizens and eligible people with an annual income below ₹3 lakh can obtain free legal aid through the District Legal Services Authority and Taluk Legal Services Committees. He urged people to approach legal service organisations instead of unauthorised persons for assistance. During the programme, walking sticks and identity cards were distributed to senior citizens. Judge Premakumar, Deputy Director of Women and Child Development Department R. Venkateshareddy, District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr. Chetan, District Differently-Abled Welfare Officer Jyothilakshmi, officials, lawyers and senior citizens attended. Hundreds of senior citizens participated enthusiastically in sports events and cultural activities held at the district stadium.

South-East Graduates Constituency Election Helplines Set Up Deputy Commissioner G. Prabhu said helpline centres have been established at district and taluk levels to provide information and guidance regarding the 2026 Karnataka Legislative Council South-East Graduates’ Constituency election. The notification will be issued on September 29. The district has 25,584 registered voters, including 14,597 men and 10,987 women. Eligible graduates can submit Form-18 by September 29 for inclusion in the voters’ list. Nominations can be filed until October 6, scrutiny will be held on October 7, and withdrawal is allowed until October 9. Voting will take place on October 23 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with counting on October 27. The Deputy Commissioner’s Office helpline is 08156-277002. Taluk helpline numbers are also available for voters seeking assistance.