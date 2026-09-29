CH NEWS, UDUPI MLA Gururaj Gantihole said, since the rains have not come as expected this time, there is a water shortage in Kundapur and Byndoor taluks, and we must prepare to deal with the water problem immediately. He was speaking while presiding over the Kundapur taluk-level quarterly KDP meeting held at the taluk panchayat hall at Kundapur. According to the report, there is a 27 percent rainfall deficit in Byndoor and 16 percent in Kundapur. If the rainfall measurement had been properly maintained, there would have been an even greater deficit. Areas with salt water problems may experience a deficit from December itself. For this reason, priority should be given to drinking water this time and farmers should also be helped, he said. Horticulture department officials said that 16 gardens and an area of 4.5 acres have been damaged due to this rain. Varahi engineer informed that the total storage capacity of the Mani reservoir on the Varahi river is 31.5 TMC, and there is a 30 percent storage shortage due to low rainfall. KDP member Hariprasad Shetty said that after giving some time to agriculture, water has been stopped again. Some of the Kindi dams in Kundapur and Byndoor have been boarded up.

More people are coming to the taluk hospital. But they have to wait for hours for the receipt. Member Ramesh Shetty alleged that there is a lack of coordination among the doctors. Hold a meeting of the doctors at the hospital as soon as possible and resolve this. If not possible, the MLA instructed the Kodgi Hospital Administrator to convene a health protection committee meeting. Member Jyoti V Putran demanded the appointment of a skin disease specialist. We have 56 posts sanctioned, 36 have been filled, and 20 posts are vacant. Field staff posts are vacant, said Taluk Health Officer Dr K Premanand. Member Sarath Kumar Shetty demanded that the buildings of closed government schools be repaired before they collapse and the assets there be protected.

Expressing concern about the construction of the new bridge, MLA Kiran Kumar Kodgi said that the construction of the bridge may take 2-3 years. It is difficult to stop traffic for that long.

KDP members Malyadi Shivarama Shetty, Jyoti Naik, Zilla Panchayat Planning Officer Udaya Shetty, Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer KG Mahesh, Tahsildar Pradeep Kurdekar, and officials from various departments participated.