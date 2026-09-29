CH NEWS, UDUPI

Amidst the administrative rift and disagreements between Tata Sons and Tata Trusts, the major units of the country's largest industrial conglomerate Tata Group, Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran visited the famous Shakti Peetha of Karnataka, Kollur Sri Mookambika Devi Temple and the Sringeri Ganapathi Vakyartha Vidwat Sabha and offered prayers. N. Chandrasekaran, who took a quick coastal tour, arrived at Kollur Kshetra with his wife, offered special prayers to Devi Mookambike and sought blessings. Earlier, he had gone to Sringeri and participated in the Ganapati Vakyartha Vidvat Sabha and spoke. Before that, he paid homage to Ganapati Udhananda and drew attention. In his address at the Mahaganapati Vakyartha Vidvat Sabha held in Sringeri, N Chandrasekaran spoke at length on a wide range of topics related to Indian heritage, personal development and traditional scholarship. Indian traditional texts and scriptures contain deep, systematic structures related to logic, philosophy, and introspection; these are still highly relevant for modern intellectual and personal development, he said. He spoke about the need to support and respect traditional Vedic and classical scholars who have continuously maintained this oral and intellectual heritage for decades. He shared his personal resolve to learn Sanskrit so that he could read and understand the fundamental scriptures and philosophical works directly in the original language, rather than just reading them through translations. The chief priest and the management of the temple performed religious rituals for the N. Chandrasekaran couple, who had a special darshan at the temple of Mookambika Devi. Later, Chandrasekaran was given a portrait of Mookambika Devi and prasad and was blessed and honored. Photos of Chandrasekaran, dressed in traditional white clothes and offering simple prayers at the temple, have now gone viral on social media. For some time now, reports have been making the rounds in the industry that there has been a serious internal rift and disagreement between Tata Sons, the top decision-making body of the Tata Group, and its parent company, Tata Trusts, over administrative matters, board decisions and future strategies. At such a critical and difficult time, Chandrasekaran, who is leading the country's leading business empire, has attracted special attention for visiting the temple of Kollur Mookambika Devi, the goddess of wisdom and alleviation of hardships.