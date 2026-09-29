CH NEWS BENGALURU Girinagar, Hebbal and Vidyaranyapura police have busted separate drug operations, arresting six people and seizing 5.48 kg of MDMA. The accused include a foreign national and three persons from other states. Police said the drugs were allegedly procured at cheaper rates from foreign countries, other states and various parts of Karnataka before being sold at higher prices to customers, including college students. Girinagar police seized 4.320 kg of MDMA, while Hebbal police recovered 1.054 kg and Vidyaranyapura police seized 106 grams. The combined value of the seized contraband was estimated at Rs 5.48 crore based on the quantity and prevailing market rates. The raids followed information received by police about the sale of banned narcotic substances within the limits of the three police stations. Separate cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act before police teams conducted raids at locations identified through their sources. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said the city police had seized 79.5 kg of MDMA and 1,000 ecstasy pills, collectively valued at Rs 161 crore, during operations over the past four months. “Thirty-six teams involving around 140 officers and personnel worked on the crackdown,” Singh said. Police also seized Rs 18.6 lakh in cash, 43 mobile phones, two cars and two two-wheelers during the operations. Investigators used technical analysis, undercover operations and financial-trail analysis to trace the alleged drug network. According to police, the network had altered its transportation methods to evade detection. While flights and trains were used earlier, the accused had recently shifted to buses for transporting drugs. The crackdown is part of the State government's ‘No Drugs’ policy and anti-drug campaign.