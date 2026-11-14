Manila hails ties as Modi visit nears

MANILA: Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Theresa P. Lazaro called relations with India “excellent” on Saturday and said she expected the partnership to grow as Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepared to visit Manila.

Speaking to ANI, Lazaro pointed to Modi’s recent talks with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during the BRICS summit in New Delhi. The two countries agreed to make their relationship a strategic partnership when Marcos visited India in August 2025.

Modi is due in Manila on Nov. 16 and 17 for the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit. The Philippines is hosting the meetings as chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Rudrendra Tandon, an official at India’s Ministry of External Affairs, said Marcos would host Modi and other visiting leaders for dinner before the summits. Modi will attend both gatherings the following day. His schedule also includes separate meetings with several leaders.

Leaders in Manila

At least 19 leaders from countries and international organisations are expected at the wider ASEAN gathering. They include US President Donald Trump and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Chinese Premier Li Qiang is set to attend a separate meeting with ASEAN leaders. Trump is due to travel to Shenzhen, China, after his Manila stop.

The regional meetings begin on Nov. 15 at the Philippine International Convention Center. After the opening ceremony, ASEAN leaders will look back on what the Philippines achieved as chair. The focus will then shift to talks with India and other partners as Modi joins the summit programme.