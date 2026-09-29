CH NEWS, Mangaluru Fishermen at Mangaluru's Old Harbour, or Dhakke, are seeking urgent government action to address a severe shortage of boat berthing space and long-pending dredging work at the harbour mouth. The fishing community says the problems are affecting operations and creating safety risks. More than 1,400 boats, including around 900 licensed steel boats along with traditional and wooden craft, operate from the harbour. However, the existing berthing facilities can accommodate only about 250 to 300 boats, leaving hundreds of fishermen struggling to dock their vessels and unload their catch. Work on three jetties under Phase-3 of the harbour development project has also been delayed. About 60 per cent of the work on the third jetty has reportedly been completed, while the remaining work is pending. The first jetty has been demolished, and work on the second jetty has stopped midway. Fishermen have urged the government to release pending funds and speed up construction. The fishing community has also demanded a fourth jetty, either near Kotepura or in the form of a floating jetty, to increase berthing capacity. Fishermen's leaders said the shortage has become particularly difficult with several months of the fishing season already over. Another major concern is silt accumulation at the estuary where the Netravati and Phalguni (Gurupura) rivers meet the Arabian Sea. Sand and sediment carried by the rivers have reduced the water depth, increasing the risk of boats hitting sandbars while entering or leaving the harbour. Fisherman leader Rajesh Puthran said inadequate dredging over the years has resulted in dangerous conditions. He pointed to an incident shortly before Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar's visit when three boats reportedly met with accidents at the estuary on the same day. Faisal Kudroli, general secretary of the Mangaluru Trawl Boat Union, said the government must complete the three jetties and allocate funds for a fourth. Fishermen's leaders also want the government to procure a modern cutter dredger, saying conventional machinery is inadequate for removing the accumulated sediment. Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, during his recent visit to the harbour, inspected the facilities and interacted with fishermen. The community has urged the government to implement the assurances given during the visit and provide permanent solutions to their infrastructure and safety concerns.