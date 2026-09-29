Mysuru

The Manasagangotri Open-Air Theatre Road was illuminated with attractive decorative lights on Monday in connection with the launch of the Yuva Sambhrama, one of the major events of the world-famous Mysuru Dasara festival. As part of the Dasara celebrations, the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (CESC) is carrying out decorative lighting at several roads and prominent circles across Mysuru. As the first programme of the Dasara festivities, special illumination has been installed along the road leading to the Manasagangotri Open-Air Theatre. In view of the Yuva Sambhrama, the road from Padvarahalli Junction to the Open-Air Theatre has been decorated with attractive and special lighting. The illumination was inaugurated in the presence of MLA and CESC Chairman Ramesh Bandisiddegowda. CESC Mysuru Circle Superintending Engineer Sunil Kumar, N.R. Mohalla Division Executive Engineer Madesh, V.V. Mohalla Division Executive Engineer Sandeep, KPTCL Employees’ Association (659) Vice-President H.V. Sandeep and other officials and staff were present.