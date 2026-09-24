CH NEWS, CHIKKAMAGALURU

Loyalty and honesty should be given more importance in the cooperative sector. An association will never develop if it engages in internal affairs, said MLC CT Ravi. He was speaking at the inauguration of the new building of the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society in Moogtihalli village. The power in cooperative society should never be like musical chairs. If the board of directors does not take appropriate decisions for the growth of the society, there is a possibility that the cooperative sector will go into decline. In that regard, everyone should behave with discipline. Recently, the problem of drought has been plaguing farmers. With the usual rainfall decreasing by 40 percent every year, the shadow of drought has covered everywhere. This is causing crop losses and problems with loan repayment. If the rainfall decreases, the cooperative sector and banks are also facing a lot of problems, he said. The board of directors and staff performing duties in the cooperative sector should balance service and profit. He said that discussions have been held with the Apex President for the development of societies and efforts will be made to provide financial assistance in discussions with the Chief Minister and the Union Home Minister. C Anand, President of the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society, said, the Moogthihalli Society has completed twelve years. It is an organization that was formed independently by bringing together farmers from around Moogthihalli, having previously emerged from the Kooduvall Society. CT Ravi is mainly responsible for the establishment of the cooperative society. The society has been profitable every year since 2013, and this year it has earned a net profit of Rs 15.28 lakh, he said. Karnataka State Cooperative Maha Mandal President BC Lokappagowda said, it is a good development that the opening of a pahani, a public medicine center and a general service point in the new building of the Moogtihalli Sangha to facilitate farmers is a good development. Moogtihalli Sangha Chief Executive Officer HM Rajesh, TAPCMS President TE Manjunath, CDCC Bank Chief Executive Officer Praveen B Nayak, Assistant Registrar of Cooperative Societies MS Dayanand, District Cooperative Union President GK Diwakar, Moogtihalli Society Vice President ST Chandregowda, Directors Kumaregowda, Dinesh Raj Urs, Gurumurthy, Manukumar, Pramila, Seetha, Devaraj, Padma, Pawan Kumar, Harish Raj were present.