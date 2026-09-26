CH NEWS, BELAGAVI Marking the 121st anniversary of its public festival tradition initiated by Balagangadhar Tilak, Belagavi witnessed an immense sea of devotees as the historic Ganeshotsav immersion procession entered its nineteenth consecutive hour on Saturday. The grand festivities, which began Friday evening at Hutatma Chowk following floral tributes, drew an estimated five to seven lakh visitors, including large contingents from Maharashtra and Goa. MLA Abhay Patil drew public attention by personally steering the tractor hauling the lead Ganesha idol alongside senior political figures. At the packed Dharmaveera Sambhaji Circle, spectator galleries overflowed as devotees chanted devotional slogans and tossed sacred bhandara. Vibrant cultural contingents—including Dhol-Tasha, Zhanz Pathak, Dollu Mela, and Kolata troupes—performed in classical attire alongside energetic youth dancing to festive music. Key leaders including District In-charge Minister Satish Jarkiholi, Mayor Preeti Kamakar, and religious seers observed the celebrations from dedicated pavilions. Municipal and police authorities deployed extensive arrangements across seven designated water bodies, including Jakkeri Honda, Kote Kere, and the twin ponds at Kapileshwara Temple. At Kapileshwara, heavy industrial cranes were mobilized to systematically immerse towering idols, with civic officials projecting the overall procession to extend beyond thirty hours.