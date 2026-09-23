CH NEWS, UDUPI An addiction-free life not only improves the life of the individual but also leads to the peace of his family. Navajeevan members should encourage each other and become role models for the society, said Taluk Janajagruti Vedike President Subrahmanya Shetty. H

CH NEWS**,** UDUPI

An addiction-free life not only improves the life of the individual but also leads to the peace of his family. Navajeevan members should encourage each other and become role models for the society, said Taluk Janajagruti Vedike President Subrahmanya Shetty.

He was speaking while presiding over the Navajeevannotsava programme of the Panamuktara organized at the Narayana Guru Kalyana Mantapa here under the auspices of the Srikshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project, BC Trust and the Kundapura and Byndoor taluk units of the Akhil Karnataka Janajagruti Vedike.

Navajeevan members should share their experiences with their families and society. They should continue to live a good life with mutual support and encouragement, he said.

Inaugurating the program, District Public Awareness Forum member U.S. Shenoy advised, Navajeevan members who have adopted an addiction-free life and taken steps towards a better life should move forward with confidence. They should seek the cooperation of their families and further strengthen their Navajeevan.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, T Kumar, Camp Officer of the Akhil Karnataka Janajagruti Vedike, explained the purpose of the Navajeevan Samiti, the achievements of its members, and the importance of family cooperation in living an addiction-free life.

Under the leadership of Uday, the Public Awareness Supervisor of the Coastal Regional Division, sports competitions were organized for the Navajeevan Samiti members and their family members.

Byndoor Janajagruti Vedike President Sudhakar Acharya Trasi, District Janajagruti Vedike members Ramkishan Hegde Basrur, Manju Billava, Taluk Janajagruti Vedike members Gopal Kanchan, Jagadish Acharya, Raghavendra Pai, Mahabaleshwar Acharya, MR Shetty, former Basrur Zone President Uday, Project Supervisor, Knowledge Development Coordinator, Administrative Assistant Manager participated.

SKDRDP Kundapur Taluk Planning Officer Umesh Shetty, Byndoor Taluk Planning Officer Sanjay Naik,Kundapur Taluk Planning Officer Sudhir Hangaluru were present.